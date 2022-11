HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson.

Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf.

Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person involved was taken to the hospital.

Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked the scene, but the road has since opened up.