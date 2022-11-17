HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday.

Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They tell us they prepared food for about 500 families.

“A lot of people showed up today. This really reflects the true need that’s out in the community, ’cause the lines of cars are all the way up 41. So there’s tremendous need right now. These are the holidays,” says Glenn Roberts, Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director. “Prices are high, inflation. So we’re doing the best we can to meet the need.”

He continues, telling us, “We want to urge people, if they want to help, to donate to Tri-State Food Bank or donate to your local pantry. You know, food donations are short all around.”

He says everyone can use a little to help this holiday season.