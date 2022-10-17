HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Police and first responders were on scene of a crash late Monday night in Henderson. Dispatch tells us agencies were called out to Highway 41 in front of the Taco Bell.

According to dispatch, the crash happened between a car and a semi-truck. We’re told there were injuries reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

An Eyewitness News crew was on scene and noted that traffic was sluggish and backed up heading south on the Henderson strip.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated online with more information.