HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine plus possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities state this stems from an investigation of overdoses within Henderson County. The investigation led authorities to the 600 block of Ninth Place, where Bart Rager was arrested back in January 2023.

During the search warrant, HPD officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and a stolen handgun.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney Herbert McKee Jr. made this announcement on Facebook and stated, “Henderson County is securing substantially higher sentences on Fentanyl trafficking cases than the sentences imposed on the federal level. Big thank you to the Narcotics Detectives of the Henderson Police Department and DESI Narcotics Task Force for their thorough investigation to get this dealer and these dangerous drugs off our streets. We will not tolerate fentanyl trafficking in Henderson County!”