HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson tourism officials are excited after Churchill Downs announced they are moving their races to the Tri-State.

The track decided to move its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson as the investigation into unanticipated horse fatalities continue.

The races are expected to draw thousands to Henderson and Evansville. Tourism officials say that while surprised, they’re thrilled to have an opportunity to offer an elevated experience at Ellis Park.

“In a 101 years of racing at Ellis Park, I feel like this is going to be the biggest by far,” Abby Dixon, Director of Henderson Tourist Commission tells us. “Our hope is that these visitors, it doesn’t just end at Ellis Park, that they experience all our town has to offer. From nature experiences to great shops and restaurants options, we have an amazing downtown, beautiful riverfront.”

Henderson boasts an $87,000,000 tourism economy annually. Officials are hopeful that the area’s hospitality will have visitors coming back for more.