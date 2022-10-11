HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A man accused of killing two and wounding two others at Harbor House in Henderson now has a trial date, and it’s almost one year to the day after the shooting unfolded.

Several hours after the tragedy, 37-year-old Kenneth B. Gibbs was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder. Court officials tell us his trial date has been set for August 15, 2023, ten days before the first anniversary of the shooting.

Gibbs has been held in the Henderson County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond ever since. Ahead of his trial, Gibbs will be present for two pre-trial court dates on December 5, 2022, and June 5, 2023.

Harbor House, the Christian-based homeless shelter, renovated their space since the shooting.