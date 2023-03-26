HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responding agencies were sent to an accident with injuries late Saturday night at Washington and S Green Street in Henderson.
Photos shared by the Henderson Police Department showed the aftermath of a red pickup truck that crashed into a utility pole just outside the Independence Bank.
Washington Street at Elm and Ingram streets was closed for some time while crews worked to fix the pole.
An Eyewitness News employee stopped by the wreckage Sunday morning and found that part of the pole and a traffic light were lying outside on the sidewalk.
A stop sign barrel was left in the intersection of Washington Street and S Green Street. Police say only a minor injury was reported in the accident.