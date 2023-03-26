HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — First-responding agencies were sent to an accident with injuries late Saturday night at Washington and S Green Street in Henderson.

Photos shared by the Henderson Police Department showed the aftermath of a red pickup truck that crashed into a utility pole just outside the Independence Bank.

Washington Street at Elm and Ingram streets was closed for some time while crews worked to fix the pole.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)









An Eyewitness News employee stopped by the wreckage Sunday morning and found that part of the pole and a traffic light were lying outside on the sidewalk.

A stop sign barrel was left in the intersection of Washington Street and S Green Street. Police say only a minor injury was reported in the accident.