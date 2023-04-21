HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As the phrase goes, “out with the old and in with the new.” The building process has started on Henderson County High School’s new turf football field.

Construction began this week and they hope to be finished by July 10. As of now, the field is completely gone.

The new turf will allow the team to practice on the field and not have to worry about damaging the grass.

The athletic director says it will also give the school opportunities for more games. There are some mixed emotions about the change, but players are excited.

“We have some traditionalists that like the grass but you know the way it’s going we don’t do it just because everyone else is doing it, but because that is what we will play on in the post season, what we will play on against other teams so it’s good for us to have,” says Mark Andrews, HCHS Athletics Director.

Officials tell us they have more projects on the way. The tennis courts will be resurfaced, they’re finishing up their soccer locker rooms and the school added an expansion to the softball hitting building.