Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Jana Garrett
Posted: Feb 28, 2023 / 03:48 PM CST
Updated: Feb 28, 2023 / 04:02 PM CST
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch has confirmed there is a wreck on Southbound 41 in Henderson.
A two-vehicle accident is causing traffic issues. Traffic is backed up on the Twin Bridges.
We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
