HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lately, it’s been busy on the roads and in the skies. Many Tri-Staters headed to their Thanksgiving destinations Wednesday night, on what is usually the busiest travel day of the year.

But some drivers passing through Henderson had some unexpected delays. Utility crews spent several hours replacing cables along the Highway 41 strip.

At times, the repairs caused a lengthy back-up, especially heading north. Bobbi Phillips and her family were passing through Henderson on their way to eastern Kentucky for the holiday weekend when they came across the traffic jam. She says despite the wait, her journey has been pretty smooth.

“We like driving, we like traveling, so the traffic jams don’t bother us,” says Phillips. “So far so good, so we’re good. We got gas for $2.79, so that’s a plus, especially driving three hours. But so far so good, traffic’s been great.”

The utility crews tell us they did encounter some upset drivers while out working today.