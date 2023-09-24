HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dispatch has confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a Henderson Enterprise on Highway 41.

According to dispatch, the first call came in at 11:08 a.m.

Dispatch says there are unknown injuries at this time.

Henderson Police, fire and EMS crews are on scene.

Henderson Police say there were two occupants of the car, a male driver and a female passenger, believed to be in their 50s. Police say they were coming from the McDonalds on 41 and say the driver choked on a French fry. They pulled into a nearby parking lot going southbound on 41 next door and went across the parking lot and drove into the Enterprise. After crashing, police state both were able to get out with minor injuries believed to be caused by glass and sent to an area hospital. Police also state no one inside was hurt because the business is closed on Sunday.

The vehicle is a 2015 Ford Taurus.

Henderson Police believe the driver passed out in the adjacent parking lot and floored the car into the building.

Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.