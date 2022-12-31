HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 45-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he was arrested on multiple warrants. On December 31, Henderson resident Bethel Powell was taken into custody at the 10 block of Paragon Drive.

Authorities say Powell had a parole warrant, warrant on indictment for multiple counts of Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, one count of Kidnapping-Minor and one count of Intimidating a Participant in Legal Process.

Police are releasing very little details at this time. We’re working on getting more information and a mugshot of the suspect. Powell was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on no bond Saturday morning.