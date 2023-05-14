HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — No arrests have been made after a shooting drew heavy police presence outside a Henderson motel late Saturday night.

Dispatch tells us the call came in around 9:15 that evening. According to Henderson Police Detective John Nevels, officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. We’re told the victim was taken to the hospital and is now in stable, but critical condition.

Officers believe the suspect fled the scene before they could arrive. Police say they know who the suspect is, but they have not been arrested.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect and victim were arguing in the parking lot shortly before the shooting.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.