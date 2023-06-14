HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State is lively and full of people celebrating four days of live music and BBQ.

The W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival returns with another year on the Henderson riverfront.

The free festival runs June 14 – 17 and is highlighted on the opening day with the “Taste of Henderson Barbecue”, where you can enjoy barbecue sold by local vendors and listen to live music in Henderson’s scenic Audubon Mill Park. You can find full schedule and set times below:

Wednesday – Family Night! Food Trucks open at 5 p.m.

Family activities provided by the Henderson County Public Library.

Thursday – Zydeco Night featuring Red Beans & Rice, Jambalaya, Cajun Sausage, and Sausage. Sales start at 5:30 p.m. in the Rex Jewell’s Red Beans & Rice tent.

Friday & Saturday – Concessions open at 11 a.m.

Beer Garden open Wednesday through Saturday