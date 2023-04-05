HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dramatic video catches the moment strong winds blew the roof off of a utility building in Henderson. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Henderson Water Utility building on 3rd and Alvasia streets.

Footage shared with Eyewitness News showed truly how scary Mother Nature can be sometimes. Workers were inside when it happened and they tell us they heard the wind rushing — then the roof went flying off.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The footage can be watched in the video player above.