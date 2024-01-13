HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As previously reported, Naomi Santiago is a wrestler who goes to Henderson County High School. On Monday, she became the first female wrestler from the school to sign with a college team.

She will continue her wrestling and academic career at Campbellsville University in the fall, and she signed with the Tigers. Santiago has been part of the Lady Colonels wrestling team since its start in 2022. Prior to that, she wrestled on the boy’s team.

Santiago explains that it was WWE that got her interested in wrestling.

“So I was in eighth grade, and I was on the dance team at North Middle School. I was injured at the time, and I wasn’t able to dance. And so my uncle loved WWE, and he showed me a video of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and I loved it. And then I was in math class… I heard if you wanted to join the wrestling team… head down to the main office. And then I ended up heading down there thinking wrestling was WWE, not this. And so I signed up, went to my first practice, and I asked my coach, Germaine, ‘Where’s the ring?’ And then he was like, ‘This is not that kind of wrestling.’ And then I’ve been doing it ever since.”

She says that before she showed up, there was not a wrestling team for girls.

“So I was the first girl on the team when they first started the program. They started in 2018… And then I started wrestling in 2019. And I want to say maybe… three girls… came to the first practice, and then they never came back. And I was just the only girl for those couple of years until 2021, I believe… Sidney and Claudia had come along, and then in 2022, we had more girls, and now we have a whole team.”

Santiago says she sees herself as a pioneer.

“You know, my coach tells me that I am kind of a pioneer, you know. There’s a lot of firsts that I’ve done, and there’s still a lot more to go. But… there’s younger girls that wrestle for the youth team in the middle school… I helped coach the youth program last year, and I’m helping this year out with middle school and stuff, and there’s little girls that come up and tell me… ‘I want to be just like you when I grow up.’ And it’s kind of like, ‘Oh my goodness, like, me really?’ And it’s like, ‘yeah.’ So… it’s really cool to see that and to know that there’s little girls out there and that see… an inspiration and somebody like that. So it’s pretty cool. So I say yeah.”

She says she wrestles year-around.

“I started doing it… all year around last year. I went over to Union County, and… they helped me out to learn how to do freestyle wrestling, because in college, girls… wrestle freestyle. This is folk style—what we do now. So I went to freestyle, and… I won Freestyle State and Greco State, and then I went to such regionals that I qualified for Fargo, and I got to go to Fargo; the National’s there. So… most people… don’t wrestle all year around, and they just wrestle for wrestling season at school. But I just wrestle all year around.”

What helped her decide to choose Campbellsville University was the chance to grow as a person.

“So… my junior year, when I played six at State… it was a motivation to get better and to start working harder. I went and took my visit to Campbellsville. I think it was two weeks after the state tournament, and I knew that I wanted to get better in a better environment. And Campbellsville was the place for me to get better. You know, as an athlete and as an individual for my education, it was more about seeing the environment that the girls were in and the wrestling room there. And I just loved it. I knew I could grow as a person there.”

She plans to coach after she gets out of college.

“I definitely want to coach. That’s where my heart is at—coaching the ‘teenage age’ and the ‘younger age’ kids. So I know I want to go to school for education. I’m not quite sure if I want to do Spanish Education or Health yet, but those are my two pathways. But I know I want to teach in high school, so I want to coach and be a teacher. So that’s pretty much my goal.”

Santiago offers the following advice for people who are considering joining wrestling:

“I would say give it a shot. You never know what you’re good at until you try something, and I didn’t think I was good at it until I actually started doing it, and I started picking things up. And… when you wrestle as a girl—you know, I started wrestling with boys—and, in a way, at that time, I thought I sucked because I was getting beat up sometimes, and sometimes I would win! But sometimes I thought that I sucked until I started wrestling girls, and I saw the difference: when you wrestle girls and you’re used to wrestling guys, it makes you stronger in a way and stuff like that. So… just go for it; you never know.”