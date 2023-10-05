HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Henderson have announced that milling work will begin on Tuesday, October 10 on certain streets and alleys in preparation for patching, paving and repairs.

Here is a list of the streets scheduled for work:

8th Street from North Green Street to North Elm Street

Bittersweet Lane from 2nd Street to Heather Lane

Burris Street from Meadow Street to Pond Street

Dixon Street from South Main Street to South Water Street

Atkinson Street from Clay Street to Bailey Street

Meadow Street from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue to Holiday Court

South Water Street from Washington Street to Dixon Street

Temporary road closures or delays may happen during this time, so city officials are advising drivers to avoid these areas wherever possible. If road closures are required, detours will be set up and drivers should expect flaggers or signs to direct traffic in these areas.

The work is expected to be done over the next 2-3 weeks, but may run longer depending on weather conditions and other factors.