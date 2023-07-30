HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says northbound traffic on North Green Street between 12th Street and the cloverleaf will be closed for an extended period of time.

As of 4:59 p.m. Sunday, HPD has responded to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in the 1300 block of North Green Street. Police say the accident has serious physical injury. Police note that southbound traffic is still open, and Kentucky State Police will be doing an accident reconstruction.

Police ask for people to please avoid this area while first responders work to investigate the scene.

The Henderson Fire Department says it is also on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on North Green Street. HFD says northbound Green Street will be closed for an unknown amount of time.