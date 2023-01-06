HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine.

We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated.

The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading Southbound 41. A minivan came westbound, although there is still no word on what the cause of the wreck was. We’re told a blue pickup truck took out a streetlight, and the incident was near a used car lot.

HMPL was the crew that responded to the scene, alongside the Henderson Police Department. HMPL lifted the pole off wires that held the stoplight, then the pole was lowered and set aside. We’re told the crash ejected all vehicles.

As of 9:50 a.m., we are told traffic is slow.

ORIGINAL STORY

Southbound 41 is shut down at Watson Lane after a wreck.

A vehicle has hit a utility pole, and the pole is now leaning in Southbound 41. Northbound 41 is backed up.

Crews are on scene assessing damage.

This is a developing situation. We’ll keep you updated.