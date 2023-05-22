HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson County High School student was chosen by the state to gather student feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) picked Ava Benson, an 11th grader, to help gather student feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools. Officials say the council connects Kentucky students with KDE staff to develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education.

Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass says, “Members of the student advisory council offer valuable insights to us at the Kentucky Department of Education, and it is essential that students continue to have a meaningful and purposeful voice in decision-making. Last year’s council offered a list of key recommendations regarding school safety, and we look forward to hearing from and working with these exceptional student leaders in the year ahead.”

KDE says membership consists of four positions from each of the Kentucky Supreme Court Districts; one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind; one student from the Kentucky School for the Deaf; and student members enrolled in career and technical education pathways.

More information about the council is available on this page.