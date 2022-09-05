HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon:

Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY

Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY

Mason C. Quinn, 27 of Henderson, KY

Kentucky State Police detectives, Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office and the Henderson County Coroner’s Office say the investigation is still ongoing.