HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Amy Brady has announced she will be stepping down from her position as the Henderson County Jailer at the end of the month. Eyewitness News spoke with her earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Jailer Brady tells us she will be retiring from her role to spend more time with her family. She has worked for the jail for over two decades, starting her career in 1997. Twenty years later, she was appointed Jailer in 2017.

No word yet as to who will be replacing Jailer Amy Brady. You can read more about the jail by clicking here.

