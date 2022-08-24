CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Clay man was arrested on several charges Tuesday after a victim said he kidnapped and assaulter her overnight. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office believes Thomas L. Brooks, 43, went into the victim’s house in the late hours of August 22.

The victim, Brooks’ wife, alleged her husband “held her against her will” and assaulted her multiple times. According to a deputy report, the victim was able to escape the home the next morning. Authorities say that Brooks and the victim are currently separated.

Brooks was booked into the Henderson County Jail and faces charges of:

Assault 2nd Degree — Domestic Violence

Strangulation 1st Degree

Kidnapping

Burglary 2nd Degree

He is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

