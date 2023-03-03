HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — In Henderson County, Smith Mills was also hit by the storm that damaged many homes and businesses around the Tri-State.

People living in the area tell us many trees were uprooted throughout the community. Henderson County EMA officials warned people to stay inside until the wind threat subsided.

“When that line of severe storms moved through, we had power lines that were down around Robards, Kentucky in the southern part of the county,” says Tim Troutman, Deputy Executive Director of Henderson County EMA.

He continues, saying, “As that progressed through the county, we had several trees that were down. Also, a couple barns that were down, roofs pulled off, and also had a home along Highway 351 near Zion, Kentucky that had some significant shingle damage.”

Tim Troutman says crews worked throughout the afternoon and evening to remove debris from roadways.