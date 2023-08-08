HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new energy center is scheduled to be built in Henderson County after a Power Purchase agreement was made with NextEra Energy Resources LLC and Nucor Corp.

“Nucor’s success in Kentucky has grown significantly in recent years with major new investments and jobs helping to expand the reach of its steel products,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Whether it’s electric vehicles or cutting-edge metals manufacturing, Kentucky is emerging as a national leader in creating the jobs of the future. I look forward to Nucor’s continued success here and am happy to welcome NextEra Energy Resources to the commonwealth for what we hope will be another long and prosperous relationship.”

Officials state Sebree Solar is an innovating two-phase project in Henderson County that will have a capacity of up to 400 megawatts of American-produced solar energy.

The steel from the first phase will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky, and the steel from the facility in will also be used for another solar project to be built and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Green River Solar, in Meade and Breckinridge counties.

The Green River Solar project will generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity.

“Nucor is proud to work with Nextera Energy Resources, and we are excited to have the opportunity to supply our low embodied carbon steel to an important project that will modernize Kentucky’s power grid,” said Greg Murphy, executive vice president of business services and general counsel at Nucor Corporation. “Our country’s energy transition will be built with steel and the steel it is built with should be produced sustainably. While Nucor is already among the world’s cleanest and most sustainable steel producers, this agreement will enable us to further reduce our climate footprint and meet our goals for improvement.”

Officials say over its 30-year lifespan, the first phase of Sebree Solar will contribute approximately $20 million in additional tax revenue to Henderson County which can be used for roads, schools and other public services.

“We are pleased to work with Nucor to help them achieve their sustainability goals. This solar energy project will generate low-cost, homegrown energy and provide millions of dollars in additional tax revenue to Henderson County over the life of the project,” said Rebecca Kujawa, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources. “Constructing our project from steel made sustainably and locally will help drive economic development in Kentucky.”

Construction is set to begin in fall of 2023, and the project is expected to start commercial operation in December 2025.