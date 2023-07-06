HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A groundbreaking for the Henderson County Mine took place on July 6 at the intersection of Kentucky 145 and Sulfur Springs Road near the community of Dixie.

Officials say this $35M operation in Henderson County is the newest underground site in the Alliance Coal family. River View Coal says construction of the Henderson County Mine is currently underway and is scheduled to be completed by January 2025.

Officials say when complete, they expect this site will be stalled with about 260 high-paying jobs with benefits. Officials say immediate job opportunities exist and new employees can start training at the River View Mine in Waverly, Kentucky, until the Henderson County Mine is ready.

Henderson County Judge/Executive Brad Schneider said, “Henderson County is proud to have helped facilitate Alliance Coal’s decision to continue investing in Northwest Kentucky. The additional jobs this new mine can create will mean even greater prosperity for our corner of the commonwealth and more energy security for our state and our nation.”