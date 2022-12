HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – New information has been released concerning that house fire in Henderson County Monday night.

Fire officials say the family was not at home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire happened in the 8400 block of Dixon One Road in Henderson County. Fire trucks had the driveway to the home blocked, but our crew on the scene could see thick smoke coming from the home.

The cause is undetermined and remains under investigation.