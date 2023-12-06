HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Law enforcement in Henderson County believe they arrested a man in connection to a fire at Henderson Island. Deputies say Cole Bell was arrested in Warrick County a day before Thanksgiving for charges relating to a different case. A man who watched the fire on November 17th from his backyard says he is relieved.

“I was kind of surprised,” Adam Blythe says.

Blythe says he watched fire from the deck of his house, which is across the river from Henderson Island. When he noticed the flames, he got his phone out to record. He called 911 and shared the video with law enforcement.

Henderson County Sheriff, Chip Stauffer, believes Bell is connected to the fire. Sheriff Stauffer says a truck registered in Bell’s name was spotted at a boat ramp on Second Street in Henderson the night of the fire. The sheriff also says Bell used the same truck to steal a boat from a home in Chandler in March.

Stauffer could not confirm if Bell was one of the people lighting the island on fire in Blythe’s video, but adds the investigation is ongoing.

“We have to think about what a motive would be, because there are no other structures on the island,” Stauffer says.

In the meantime, Blythe says he and his wife are taking steps to help protect the shoreline.

“We have trail cameras. I think that there is a lot of people really keep and eye out to really make sure we protect that island the best we can,” says Blythe.