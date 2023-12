HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A house in Corydon plans to light up on Friday, December 1st for a charity fundraiser.

Visitors will be treated to a display of over 50,000 lights. Santa Claus will be there from 5:30 p.m. until at least 9:30 p.m. to hand out candy canes to children and take donations for Experiencing Autism Together.

All proceeds will go to charity. The home is in the 100 block of Fourth Street in Corydon.