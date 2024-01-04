HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is announcing its proposal of a recreation fee structure at Green River National Wildlife Refuge in Henderson. The proposed fees would apply to hunting and commercial special use permits, and the organization is seeking input from the public.

Officials say the proposed structure would go into effect starting July 1, 2025. Fees collected would help fund visitor amenities at the refuge, and the Service is seeking public comment on the proposed fee structure starting January 4, through February 5.

A media release says after completion of a fee analysis, based on rates of nearby public lands and other National Wildlife Refuges, the fee rates being proposed are as follows:

Not to exceed $20 for Adult Annual Hunting Permit. This is including permit, application and processing fees.

Not to exceed $10 for youth under 16 and seniors 65 and over Annual Hunting Permit. This includes permit, application and processing fees.

Minimum of $50 – Annual Recreational Special Use Permit for commercial recreational activities

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the proposed fees will help fund visitor amenities that can include road and parking lot maintenance, brochures, public education programs and more. Additional benefits of a fee structure is the opportunity to award preference points on quota hunt applications, at such time quota hunts are established on the refuge.

Officials say comments may be submitted by one of the following methods:

Email Michael_johnson@fws.gov with the subject line: Proposed Recreation Fee Hard copy

By mail to: Green River National Wildlife Refuge, Refuge Manager, P.O. Box 89, Benton, KY 42025

The media release asks for people to please make their comments as specific as possible and explain the basis for them. In addition, please include sufficient information with the comments to allow the organization to authenticate any scientific or commercial data the person references or provides.

Officials say all relevant comments and additional information will be reviewed and considered before a final decision is made on the implementation of the fees. All comments and recommendations, including names and addresses, will become part of the public administrative record.