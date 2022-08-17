HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Henderson County residents celebrated the construction of the new Spottsville bridge on Wednesday.

The ribbon was cut by Irma Day, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when it opened in 1931. The new bridge replaces the old one on Highway 60, but contractors are still painting and working on parts of the highway leading to the new bridge.

“We had people here today, whose fathers were crane operators at some of the older projects. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a project where you see so many families that are so excited about it, and that it is so instrumental to their way of life,” said Beshear.

Kentucky Transportation officials say the new bridge should be ready for traffic as soon as the end of this month.