ROBARDS, Ky. (WEHT) — The Robards Community Fire Department honored the September 11, 2001 victims and first reponders in southern Henderson County Monday.

Volunteer firefighters flew their 20×30 American Flag over Kentucky State Route 416 and Interstate 69.

Chief David Denton says it is still important 22 years later to honor the 300 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

“It’s just an honor to remember all the folks who sacrificed on that day,” Chief Denton said. “You know, I’ve been to Ground Zero. It’s an awesome site.”

2023 marked the fourth year Robards Fire has honored victims with its flag.