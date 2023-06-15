HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Emergency crews were on scene after a semi truck rolled over near Robards in Henderson County.

Dispatch officials tell us they received a call for the accident shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Officials say the crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Northern Star Way, which is the street entrance to the Columbia Sportswear Distribution Center.

Crews on scene told us an SUV pulled out in front of the semi truck near the Tyson plant. Sources say that two people were injured in the crash, however their injuries are considered non life-threatening.

At 5 p.m., our Eyewitness News crew reported that first responders were taking care of fluids that were spilling from the truck. Dispatch confirms the accident is cleared and the roadway is back open.

