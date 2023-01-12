HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On January 12 around 2:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified of a bomb threat that was made on social media. Though the threat was directed toward the Henderson County Courthouse, the Henderson Municipal Center was also closed down and evacuated with the courthouse due to safety concerns for the public and staff.

Shawn Hobbs,35, of Henderson was identified by authorities as the suspect and was taken into custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Hobbs is being charged with the following:

Terroristic Threatening (1st Degree)

Hobbs is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.