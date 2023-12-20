HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The City of Henderson has announced changes to their trash collection schedule during the upcoming holidays.

Officials say that city employees will be observing the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 and the landfill will be closed on those days. The normal Monday and Tuesday collection routes will be handled on Wednesday, December 27, while Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday, December 28 along with Thursday routes that lie north of Dixon Street, Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and O’Byrne Street. Friday’s collection routes will be conducted normally along with all remaining Thursday routes. Trask pickup will begin on 6:00 a.m. on the days of collection.

For New Year’s, city employees will observe the holiday on Monday, January 1. Trash pickup for the week will start on Tuesday, January 2 and will include Monday’s routes along with all Tuesday routes north of Twelfth Street. All other Tuesday routes will be handled on Wednesday, January 3 along with the normal Wednesday routes. Normal trash pickup will resume on Thursday, January 4. The landfill and transfer station will be closed on New Year’s Day.