HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Some relief begins Friday for drivers traveling on US-41 southbound during the Twin Bridges’ inspections.

A crossover lane near Ellis Park opened just before 4 p.m.

The northbound bridge has three lanes of traffic instead of two.

This shift guides drivers in the southbound lane into a new lane on the northbound bridge.

Transportation officials say they are optimistic about this relieving traffic congestion, but they still ask drivers to slow down and be extra careful.

“We have signs in both directions for 35 miles per hour, and that is for the safety of our workers of our southbound bridge and for the safety of the cars traveling on the northbound bridge because we have reduced those lane widths,” said Deneatra Henderson, who serves as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Two chief engineer.

The southbound bridge is down to one lane because of mandatory inspections.

Eyewitness News heard mixed reactions from drivers who say the new lane is good after experiencing delays up to an hour throughout the week.

Some tell us however the extra lane on the northbound bridge makes them nervous because they will have to drive close to semi-trucks.

We test drove the new lane, so drivers may know what to expect.

Drivers in the new southbound lane have space to cross over onto the highway’s northbound side.

They are able to take the northbound bridge just past the “Welcome to Henderson” road sign, before merging again into the southbound side of the highway.

Inspections are scheduled to continue into November.