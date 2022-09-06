Smith Mills, Ky. (WEHT) — Grieving families and friends are still looking for answers tonight after a shooting left three people dead in Henderson County over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday night at a home on Highway 136 West in Smith Mills.

The Henderson County Coroner says 26-year-old Arianna Ziebell, 42-year-old Joshua Mallory and 27-year-old Mason Quinn were killed.

Summer Handsbrough was friends with Ziebell for 12 years and says they were like family.

“It was devastating, it felt like a piece of my heart got ripped out. She was like my sister,” she says. “She was a good person and didn’t deserve anything that happened to her.”

But the events surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Today, Trooper Corey King says Mason Quinn was found in the home, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources close to the families tell Eyewitness News that Joshua Mallory and Quinn were friends and worked together at Dibbs Die Casting. We’re told that Mallory got a text message from Quinn that alluded to trouble at his home.

The source tells us that Mallory then drove to the home to try to de-escalate the situation. When he arrived, the source says Ziebell was trying to leave when Quinn shot her in the head. We are told that Mallory tried to wrestle the gun away from Quinn and was shot several times in the stomach.

“The two officers that arrived found him lying in front of the house…they initially took steps to get in back away from the house,” says Henderson County Sheriff David Crafton.

The sheriff says Mallory told officers that the shooter ran back into the house, with four children inside.

“They (the police) thought they had a hostage situation, based on what the victim had told them,” he says.

The source tells Eyewitness News that Mallory called his wife and asked her to call 911. Mallory died from his injuries at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.