HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two members of the Henderson County High School Dance Team will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year’s Day Parade in England from December 26 to January 2.

Olivia Staples and Sylena Smith will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on Piccadilly. The London New Year’s Day Parade attracts over 10,000 participants from the USA, United Kingdom, Europe and beyond to perform in front of a street audience of over 500,000 as well as a television audience which reaches more than 500,000,000 annually.

According to a release, Cheerleaders, dancers and drum majors who are invited to perform in the London New Year’s Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. The Henderson County Colonette Dance Team attended the National Dance Alliance camp over the summer where they were selected as All-Americans.

“Olivia & Sylena are both senior members who have put in a lot of time and hard work over the last four years,” said HCHS Dance Coach Chelsie Staples. “They are so deserving of this trip and I am honored to be able to experience this with them.”