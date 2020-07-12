Henderson Day of the Dead celebration canceled

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Judge Executive Bradley Schneider announced on Facebook that the Henderson Dia de Los Muertos celebration scheduled for November 1 has been canceled.

Schneider called the cancellation “sad news, but necessary nonetheless” and cited uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which made scheduling bands and the requisite fundraising “unrealistic.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020) 

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories