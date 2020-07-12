Henderson Day of the Dead celebration canceled

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Judge Executive Bradley Schneider announced on Facebook that the Henderson Dia de Los Muertos celebration scheduled for November 1 has been canceled.

Schneider called the cancellation “sad news, but necessary nonetheless” and cited uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which made scheduling bands and the requisite fundraising “unrealistic.”

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

