Henderson Day of the Dead celebration canceled

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson County Judge Executive Bradley Schneider announced on Facebook that the Henderson Dia de Los Muertos celebration scheduled for November 1 has been canceled.
Schneider called the cancellation “sad news, but necessary nonetheless” and cited uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which made scheduling bands and the requisite fundraising “unrealistic.”
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
