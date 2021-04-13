Henderson Domino’s offering $100 gift cards to vaccinated employees

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Looking for work? Domino`s in Henderson is hiring, and they’re offering $100 gift cards to franchise employees who provide proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe Seagle, the owner of Domino’s in Henderson, says the health and safety of team members and customers is extremely important. The gift cards are his way of saying “thank you” to team members who have received a vaccination.

Domino’s is looking to hire around 25 new delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

