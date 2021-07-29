LIVE AT 2 PM: Gov. Andy Beshear joins Henderson Economic Development to announce Pratt Paper LLC paper mill

If you’re having trouble viewing the live stream, click here.

(WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined executives from Pratt Paper LLC and Henderson Economic Development on Thursday to announce the company’s new $400 million paper mill, a project committed to creating 321 well-paying jobs over the next five years.

Pratt’s investment is the largest investment in this region of Kentucky in more than 25 years, stands as the largest in the state in nearly two years and is the third largest job-creation announcement of 2021. Gov. Beshear says that this project is incredible and will help Kentucky rebuild its economy after the pandemic

Pratt plans to build two facilities totaling 1.15 million square feet along Kentucky Highway 425 in Henderson County. The company’s initial investment will support construction of a 450,000-square-foot paper mill that will manufacture 100% recycled products.