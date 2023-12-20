HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Henderson County, emergency management officials have developed a pilot program that they hope will begin to roll out nation-wide as early as next March.

“Our objective is to work with as many organizations as we can to ensure that they’re as safe as possible,” says meteorologist Tim Troutman with the Henderson County Emergency Management.

What does it take to be “Weather Ready”? Currently, it involves groups such as schools and factories to prove they can alert and protect those in their buildings. But after the December 2021 tornadoes, Troutman said he knew something had to change.

“We got together along with the National Weather Service and we developed an initial pilot project that is called the Weather Ready Community Project,” explains Troutman.

It’s a plan Troutman and EMA Director Kenny Garrett wrote down on a napkin, and a plan that may soon be rolled out to counties across the country. The Weather Ready Community Project combines the National Weather Service’s Weather Ready and Storm Ready programs with FEMA’s community concept.

“The importance of the Weather Ready Community Project is to ensure that communities have better sheltering, they have a better safety plan, they know what to do when severe weather, all hazards, occur,” says Troutman.

Henderson’s Jefferson Elementary School is one example of a Weather Ready Ambassador. First, an assessment is made of the property before emergency management conducts a walk through and a written report. If approved by the weather service, they receive certification. But the new community project aims to certify an entire county.

“If you have any one of these categories at 25%,” explains EMA Director Kenny Garrett, “so 25% of the schools, 25% of the businesses, 25% of whatever, that would give you the bronze level. If you have 2 to 5 of the categories at 25%, then you’d be a silver level weather ready community.” Garrett goes on to say, “At the end of the day, the more people that are prepared, the more resilient you are after the fact when you start to rebuild after a disaster.”

The project will be presented to the National Weather Service, with hopes of going nationwide after the start of Spring 2024.