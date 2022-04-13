HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) — The Henderson Office of Emergency Management is look for information on the whereabouts of George Pike.

Mr. Pike is an 86-year-old white man who is described to be 5’10” and 186 pounds. He was last seen at his home in the North End of Henderson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say he was supposed to go the 4H Center in Evansville, IN.

Mr. Pike was last seen wearing khaki pants, a brown and white striped shirt, and a blue jacket. He drives a red 2009 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information leading to Mr. Pike is asked to call 911.