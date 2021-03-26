Henderson employee punctured by hypodermic needle at illegal dump

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
needle exchange_32641992

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Clean up of an illegal dump is on hold after an employee was punctured by a hypodermic needle at the dump site. Henderson County Recycling and Solid Waste says it was a trailer left on Wolf Hills Road.

Crews won’t be returning to the trailer until they can obtain puncture-proof gloves.

Officials want to remind everyone that medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, need to go in a proper medical waste container. Anyone using hypodermic needles should see a health care provider to learn how to properly dispose of them.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories