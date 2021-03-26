Henderson employee punctured by hypodermic needle at illegal dump

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Clean up of an illegal dump is on hold after an employee was punctured by a hypodermic needle at the dump site. Henderson County Recycling and Solid Waste says it was a trailer left on Wolf Hills Road.

Crews won’t be returning to the trailer until they can obtain puncture-proof gloves.

Officials want to remind everyone that medical waste, such as hypodermic needles, need to go in a proper medical waste container. Anyone using hypodermic needles should see a health care provider to learn how to properly dispose of them.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)