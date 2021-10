HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A program that gives people in Henderson an incentive for getting their first COVID-19 vaccine is being extended.

Those who receive their first dose by November 22 are eligible for a $100 gift card. In order to get the gift card, you must get the shot at one of these four locations:

T&T Drug Store

Midway Pharmacy

Butler’s Apothecary

The Henderson County Health Department

According to officials, about 200 people in Henderson have taken part in the incentive program.