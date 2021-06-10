Henderson Fairgrounds might close gates earlier due to vandalism

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson County Parks Department says due to recent vandalism, they might have to start closing the gates at 3:15 p.m., and keep the gates closed on the weekends. They’re also asking for your help identifying some recent vandals.

Sometime Wednesday between 7 p.m. and midnight, officials say there were about 8-10 vehicles at the Fairgrounds and Farmers Market area. The vehicles reportedly did donuts in the grassy area. If you recognize the vehicles in these images, you’re asked to comment on the Parks Department Facebook page or call 270-844-4725.

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

Henderson County Fairgrounds the night of June 9, 2021

The Parks Department says they usually leave gate 2 open so children can enjoy Freedom Park and so people can use the walking trail after business hours.

This story was originally published on June 10, 2021