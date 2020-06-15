Body of missing boater found Monday afternoon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – UPDATE: Just before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon the body of the missing boater in Henderson was found.

The search continued for the third straight day on Monday as efforts to locate the boater that authorities believed to have drowned along the Ohio River in Henderson over the weekend came to a close.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer said more information about the identity of the body recovered from the river is pending.

Emergency crews were called to the Second Street Boat Ramp on Saturday after a boat reportedly capsized.

The Henderson Assistant Fire Chief tells us three people were onboard the boat when it capsized Saturday night. Authorities say they were searching for nearly 12 hours on Sunday and using sonar in an attempt to locate a victim believed to have drowned.

“We are not used to having to necessarily run these operations in front of everyone, we are usually able to control our environment a little more than we could,” said HFD Assistant Chief Jeremy Baxter. “With it being the Second Street Boat Ramp and just south of that obviously controlling the environment was a challenge in and of itself. “

One victim was pulled from the water Saturday night and died at a local hospital. The coroner says that victim has now been identified as 40-year-old Charles Gibson, of Henderson.

A third victim was able to make it out of the water safely and is expected to be OK.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)