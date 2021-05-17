Henderson Fire Department performing annual hydrant testing

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson residents may notice a slight loss in water pressure over the next couple weeks.

The Henderson Fire Department has begun annual fire hydrant testing and inspecting. Testing is expected to be completed by June 4.

Testing will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Testing in the central business district will be performed after 5 p.m.

The Fire Department says to check for discoloration before using any water during this time. If you notice any discoloration after testing in your area, run your cold water taps until the water clears.

Hot water should not be used until the water clears. This is to prevent the discolored water from entering your hot water system.