Henderson firefighters commemorate 9/11 anniversary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Friday morning the Henderson Fire Department and the Henderson Professional Firefighters Honor Guard hosted a 9-11 Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem at 6:30 a.m. at Henderson’s Fire Station 3.

The public was invited to attend, while maintaining social distance and wearing face masks.

“The year of the pandemic may change our procedures and events, but some things are too important to postpone,” City of Henderson spokeswoman Donna Stinnett.

The ceremony centered around a piece of steel on display from one of the World Trade Center towers.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 11, 2020)