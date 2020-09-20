Henderson group aims to bring awareness to human trafficking

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A group gathered in Henderson to bring awareness to human trafficking Saturday.

The group first participated in the Red Sand Project by pouring red sand in cracks on the sidewalk in front of River of Life Church.

We’re told this is to bring awareness to children who slip through the cracks and become victims.

The group also demonstrated on Second Street with signs. They plan to put out posters this week with human trafficking warning signs in gas station and restaurant restrooms in Henderson.

“We have broken the city up and mapped out the city where different people that want to get involved will go out in the community and talk with the owners of the business and ask permission for the gas stations if we can put these warning signs on the back of the stalls,” said Jeannie Amar.

“The key is awareness, if people know what to look for. It’s happening right in front of our faces.”

On October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a peaceful walk is planned in Henderson on Water Street to bring awareness to human trafficking.

